One dead, one injured following Oakhurst shooting, Cambria coroner says

Sep. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital following an early-morning shooting Friday in the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown, authorities said.

The shooting happened in building 29 at 4:11 a.m., authorities said.

The man was taken to ForensicDX in Windber where an autopsy is being performed, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

The man's name will be released after his family is notified.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Center, on Franklin Street. Her condition was not made available.

Scanner reports indicated that a third person was taken to the city Public Safety Building, on Washington Street.

CamTran buses and school buses were running in Oakhurst Homes.

Johnstown police detectives and the coroner's office are investigating. West Hills Police and West End and 7th Ward were at the scene.