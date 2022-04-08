One dead, one injured Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas shooting: police

One person was killed and another was injured Friday afternoon after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 6200 block of Webster Avenue on an emergency call reporting that a shooting had taken place, said Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman. Officers arrived to find two females, whose ages were not immediately known, with gunshot wounds, Chartrand said.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Additional details about what led to the shooting or potential suspects were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.