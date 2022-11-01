One dead, one injured in Halloween party shooting in Thonotosassa, deputies say

THONOTOSASSA — One person was killed and a second person injured when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party early Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to multiple calls about a shooting on the 9000 block of Harney Road, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound at the scene and a female shooting victim at the nearby Petrol Mart at 11511 U.S. 301.

Both were taken to the hospital. The female victim died there and the male victim was in stable condition.

Detectives learned that the shooting happened shortly after an argument broke out at the party. It’s unclear if the shooter and the victims knew each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any other details but said there is no threat to the public.