One dead, one injured in Henderson County house fire

CORYDON, Ky. − A house fire in Henderson County, Kentucky, killed one person and injured another.

A coroner was called to a home in the 400 block of Main Street in Corydon on Monday, after a fire was reported at the home at 11:14 a.m.

Jordan Webb of Henderson County Dispatch confirmed the coroner's dispatch, and also that a medical helicopter had been sent to the scene.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

No cause for the fire have been determined at this time, according to officials.

As of 1:45 p.m., crews were still on scene and a westbound portion of U.S. 60 remained closed, Webb said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

