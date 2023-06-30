One dead, one injured in high-speed chase, shootout with troopers

State troopers involved in a high-speed chase Thursday exchanged gunfire with a suspect, killing one and injuring another, the state's law enforcement agency said.

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have launched an investigation into the shooting, which involved troopers within the Highway Patrol Division, according to a news release from the agency.

"Gunfire was exchanged between an occupant in the Dodge pickup and ALEA Troopers," according to the news release. "One subject is deceased, and a second subject has been transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No officers were injured over the course of the incident."

A screen capture of the ALDOT traffic livestream shows law enforcement gathered on I-65 near the Northern Boulevard exit at 2:55 p.m.

According to law enforcement, troopers made a traffic stop at about 2:26 p.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 65 at the 185-mile marker in Autauga County. Troopers confirmed the 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was stolen.

The driver of the truck "attempted to elude troopers and subsequently a pursuit ensued," according to the news release.

During the pursuit, the driver of the truck caused two wrecks before crashing and flipping the vehicle at about 2:38 p.m. near the 173-mile marker in Montgomery County.

Traffic cameras from the Alabama Department of Transportation showed cars backed up going south and north near the Northern Boulevard exit. Local police and state troopers were on the scene, as well as an ambulance.

Officials shut down a portion of the interstate and redirected southbound traffic to Highway 31 or across the toll bridge in Montgomery.

Traffic is now clear at the scene.

Hadley Hitson contributed to this story.

