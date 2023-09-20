One dead, one injured after incident outside auto parts store in Kansas City, Kansas

One person was killed and another was injured following an incident Monday night outside an auto parts store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to a disturbance around 6:20 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts at 4700 Parallel Pkwy, where they found a man unresponsive outside the store, said officer Jovanna Cheatum, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have a suspect in custody.

The killing was the 19th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.