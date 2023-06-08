One dead, one injured: Mansfield police investigate shooting near North Lake Park

Mansfield police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on West Fourth Street.

Mansfield police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on West Fourth Street near the entrance of North Lake Park.

Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann said one person is dead. A second person who was shot was transferred to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside the vehicle, he said.

The city's 911 communications center received a report of gunshots and also a crash, he said.

It appears both victims were shot while inside a gray Chevy Malibu, Bammann said.

Bammann said he could not release the victims' identities on Thursday, citing Ohio House Bill 343 (Marsy’s Law). He could not release whether the shooting victims were male or female, he added.

Following the incident, a dark-colored car was parked outside the park entrance. Officers had the area roped off with yellow and red crime scene tape.

Mansfield police are searching the area of West Fourth Street around North Lake Park where a shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.

Officers were scouring the area on foot and in police cruisers, looking for suspects in and around Middle Park.

The Richland County Coroner's Office was at the scene as well as the Mansfield police crime lab technician.

Check back for details.

