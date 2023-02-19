One dead, one injured in Nashville shooting

One person is dead and another injured after shots were fired in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike in northeast Nashville.

Two men were involved in the shooting. The man who was injured was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Police did not release information about the condition of the man who was transported.

The shots were fired outside a One Stop Mart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not released the name of the man who died at the scene.

Police also have not released any information about any suspects in the case.

The Tennessean will be updating the story as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One dead, one injured in Dickerson Pike Nashville shooting