One dead, one injured as road rage incident leads to officer-involved shooting, Atlanta police say

A road rage incident led to the death of a man and left a woman injured, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. of the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Around 8 p.m., a plain clothes officer was working an assignment when he noticed an incident with two vehicles, Hampton said.

The officer approached when he noticed a woman on top of another vehicle.

Hampton said the woman was thrown from the vehicle. The officer approached the man’s vehicle in an attempt to get him to stop; he did, and a verbal altercation occurred between the officer and the man.

The argument escalated and the officer discharged his weapon, striking the man.

He was transported to Grady Hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman was also transported to Grady where she is alert, conscious and breathing.

Hampton said the incident is the result of road rage and the victim and woman are familiar to each other.

Vehicles involved include a white Mercedes and white Tesla.

It is unclear who was driving either vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene and will provide updates on the shooting through the course of their investigation, Hampton said.

