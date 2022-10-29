One dead, one injured in separate West Baltimore shootings Saturday morning

A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Baltimore’s Franklin Square neighborhood, police said.

Western District officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to the unit block of North Gilmor Street for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release.

Officers found a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle, lying face-down with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100.

About two hours later, a 21-year-old man walked into a hospital for treatment after he was shot in the leg. Northwest District officers responded to the hospital about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting was reported in the 5600 block of Reisterstown Road in Reisterstown Station, according to police. The man’s injury is non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2466. Submit anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.