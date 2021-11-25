One dead and one injured in separate Thanksgiving morning shootings

One man is dead after shooting in Battle Creek bar and another injured after being shot by his girlfriend in separate Thanksgiving incidents.

A 29-year-old Battle Creek man is dead after being shot twice inside the downtown Cricket Club at 36 W. Michigan Ave.

Battle Creek police reported the shooting at 12:05 a.m. after several customers began to fight.

"It was people (acting badly) in a bar that was overloaded," said Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt. "People were throwing bottles and a security detail was trying to take care of it and escort one group out and it escalated."

Police said a number of customers were fighting with bar security staff and during the fight one person fired two shots from a handgun, which was recovered.

The fight began on the second floor of the bar and the shooting was near the bottom of the steps to the first floor.

"The altercation started upstairs and they were escorting people out and it escalated as they went down the stairs getting to the bottom level. Then one of the parties produced a gun," Rabbitt said.

Police said the injured man was hit twice in the chest and he was taken to Bronson Battle Creek hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Battle Creek officers cleared the bar with assistance from deputies of the Calhoun County Sheriff Department and officers from the Tribal Police from the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

Rabbitt said there is no evidence that the fight in the bar was related to several shootings including one fatal in the last 10 days in Battle Creek involving gangs from Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Rabbitt said the man alleged to have fired the shots was taken to the Battle Creek Police Department for an interview and later released. He will be questioned further.

No other injuries were reported and police are not identifying the dead man or the man they questioned.

Police have cell phone video of the shooting but are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with video to contact police at 269-781-0911.

Rabbitt said reports and other evidence from the shooting will be sent to the prosecutor for review.

The second shooting was reported at 4:29 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 100 block of North McKinley Avenue.

Police received several calls of a woman who had shot a man.

When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man in the backyard of the home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, Rabbitt said.

The woman was inside the house and arrested without incident. She told officers she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. She was interviewed at the police station and later released.

Police also seized a handgun.

Several other people were in the house at the time of the shooting but no other injuries were reported.

Rabbitt said police are seeking charges against both the man and the woman and reports will be sent to the prosecutor for review.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: One dead, one injured in separate Thanksgiving morning shootings