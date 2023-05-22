One dead, one injured in shooting in Shrewsbury Township: York County Coroner

A man died in a shooting over the weekend in Shrewsbury Township, and another person was injured, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The coroner's office responded to 4000 block of Steltz Road around 6:11 p.m. to the reported shooting, according to a news release. The man died at the scene, and a woman who was injured was taken to a hospital.

State police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the release states.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: One dies, one injured in shooting in Shrewsbury Twp., York County