One dead, one injured in shooting at Canton apartment complex

CANTON – Canton police say they are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators were called just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the Victory Square Apartments at 1206 Lippert Road NE, according to a news release from Chief John Gabbard.

Stanley Calhoun, 25, was found in the entrance foyer area. He had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m., police said.

More: Second Canton man charged in Monday shooting death of father of four

A second shooting victim, Julie Williams, 63, was taken to Mercy Hospital for a gunshot to the upper arm area, an injury police described as not life-threatening.

"There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is continuing at this hour," Gabbard said in a news release Sunday morning.

"Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stanley Calhoun dies after shooting at Victory Square Apts in Canton