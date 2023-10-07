One dead, one injured after shooting at North Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment in North Las Vegas Saturday morning, police said.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at around 1:30 a.m., North Las Vegas Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of E. Craig Road. When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release by NLVPD.

Responding medical personnel pronounced one man dead. The other man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMC for treatment, the release stated.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release identification of the man who died, as well as the cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.

