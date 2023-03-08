One dead, one injured in shooting at Eagle business. Details few as police investigate

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Eagle police are investigating a shooting inside a business that left one person dead and another injured, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. at a business near Eagle Road and Eagle River Street. The alleged shooter sustained life-threatening injuries after a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while they investigate, and the sheriff’s office was providing an update at a press conference at about 3:30 p.m.

The city of Eagle contracts its police services with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.