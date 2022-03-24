One dead, one injured in shooting at Tukwila transit center
Tukwila police responded to a report of a shooting at the Tukwila Light Rail station on Thursday, according to tweets from the Tukwila Police Department.
The reported shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard.
Police said one man was found dead at the scene.
A second man was located with injuries that are consistent with a gunshot wound.
No suspect or suspects have been located.
This is a breaking news story.