One dead, one injured in shooting at Tukwila transit center

Tukwila police responded to a report of a shooting at the Tukwila Light Rail station on Thursday, according to tweets from the Tukwila Police Department.

The reported shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard.

Police said one man was found dead at the scene.

A second man was located with injuries that are consistent with a gunshot wound.

No suspect or suspects have been located.

This is a breaking news story.