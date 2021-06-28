One dead, one injured in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG — A man was killed and a woman was injured when they were shot while standing outside a home late Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of 13th Ave. S, according to St. Petersburg police. A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were talking with a few other people outside when someone fired at the group from behind a house across the street, police said.

The man died from wounds and the woman suffered injuries that police said were not life threatening. Police have not released their names.

Police were searching for the shooter and asked anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” and a tip to TIP411.

