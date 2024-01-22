One dead, one injured in West Pensacola stabbing; deputies investigating as self defense
One person is dead and another was injured after a knife attack Friday.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of a man after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on 66th Avenue.
An ECSO Facebook post says that deputies found a woman with a stab wound on her arm, and inside the residence they found a man dead from a stab wound.
ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that investigators are unsure of the circumstances regarding the stabbing but are currently investigating the incident as self-defense.
The investigation remains open and Lewis said investigators are waiting for an autopsy report.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO investigating 66th Avenue fatal stabbing West Pensacola