One dead, one injured in West Pensacola stabbing; deputies investigating as self defense

One person is dead and another was injured after a knife attack Friday.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of a man after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on 66th Avenue.

An ECSO Facebook post says that deputies found a woman with a stab wound on her arm, and inside the residence they found a man dead from a stab wound.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that investigators are unsure of the circumstances regarding the stabbing but are currently investigating the incident as self-defense.

The investigation remains open and Lewis said investigators are waiting for an autopsy report.

