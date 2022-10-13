One dead, one in police custody after shooting Thursday on The Paseo in Kansas City

A man is dead and another person was arrested after a shooting Thursday morning near a business in Kansas City’s Marlborough Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting about 7:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of The Paseo, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Responding officers were directed to one victim outside of a business there, who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kansas City detectives were later notified that the victim died of his injuries in the hospital, Becchina said.

A person of interest was detained at the shooting scene Thursday morning, and police were “not actively looking for any additional suspects” as of Thursday afternoon, Becchina said.

Witnesses were being sought Thursday morning as crime scene investigators gathered other evidence, Becchina said. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The killing marked Kansas City’s 131st homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, Kansas City saw 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest year in the city’s history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Thursday’s killing to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.