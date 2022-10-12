A 27-year-old man is dead and another person was hospitalized after a shooting and car crash in Paddock Hills on Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Monty Reid died at the scene after he was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into one of the garage doors of Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road around 6:30 p.m.

The second victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. No information about that person's condition has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to call detectives at 513-352-3542.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, another two people were shot Downtown on East Seventh Street. Police said both the victims are expected to survive. This shooting remains under investigation as well.

This would mark the 64th homicide in Cincinnati so far in 2022, according to city data. There have been 343 people shot this year in the city. Compared to the same time period last year, the city has seen a 13.5% drop in homicides but nearly the same number of total shootings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 dead, 3 wounded in two double shootings