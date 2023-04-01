One dead, one seriously injured after grenade explodes in Lviv apartment

Grenade RGN

Police have opened criminal proceedings over the incident and an investigation is underway, the press service said.

At about 10:30 p.m., the 102 hotline received a report of an explosion that had occurred in an apartment building on Zamarstynivska Street in Lviv. According to police, a grenade, likely an RGN type, exploded in an apartment.

As a result of the explosion, a guest of the apartment owner, a 44-year-old resident of Chernihiv, was seriously injured and later died at the scene, and the owner of the apartment, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The police have opened a case under Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives) and Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

The Lviv resident faces up to 15 years in prison.

A pre-trial investigation is underway where police will establish the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the grenade.

RGN grenades are Soviet-era fragmentation hand grenades, with a lethal blast radius of four to 10 meters – they can be set to explode on impact or after a time delay. They are produced in both Russian and Ukraine, and used by both of their armies.

