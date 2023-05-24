One dead, one seriously injured in another bullet-riddled night in Columbus

A woman was killed and a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in separate shootings that were part of another night that left Columbus riddled with bullets.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Columbus police were called to a home on the 800 block of Camden Avenue in Milo-Grogan and found 30-year-old Antonia Smith with a gunshot wound. Smith was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but died at 11:43 p.m. from her injuries.

The investigation determined that Smith and 52-year-old Jason Kosmo got into an altercation at the home. During that situation, Kosmo pulled out a firearm and shot Smith, according to police.

Kosmo was arrested and charged with murder and is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Smith's death was one of multiple shootings Columbus police were called to investigate in just a few hours.

Around 9:45 p.m., Columbus police were called to the 900 block of East 20th Avenue in South Linden and found two 17-year-olds who had been shot. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other was hospitalized in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation because of how serious the wounds are of the victim in critical condition. Police have not identified either victim.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate after getting a ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting in the Wedgewood Village Apartments on the city's West Side. Two people, a man and woman, were found shot but both are expected to survive.

No information has been released on a possible motive or suspects in either of those cases. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

