One dead, one seriously injured after shooting in downtown Lexington Saturday

One person died and another had life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Lexington early Saturday.

Lexington police said they found two males when they were called to the 300 block of West Short Street at 2:52 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The scene is at or near the Victorian Square Parking Garage.

When officers arrived, one of the victims was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not specify the ages of the victims.

They said the name of the person who died will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

It was Lexington’s sixth homicide of 2022 and third homicide in the 300 block of West Short Street in less than a year.

On Oct. 25, John Tyler Abner, 31, died of blunt force trauma after being assaulted by Benjamin Call, 39, in the Victorian Square garage, police said.

And on June 19, Raymar Alvester Webb, 30, died after being shot in a parking lot near North Mill and West Short streets. Brandon Dockery, 32, is accused of shooting Webb and was apprehended July 28 after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting Saturday to call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or going through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.