One dead, one wounded in Belair-Edison shooting Wednesday night
An unidentified male was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood that seriously injured another.
Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the 4400 block of Bel Air Road and found both victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.
Medics took both to a hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.