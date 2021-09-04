One dead, one wounded in drive-by shooting outside Bronx funeral home

One man died another was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday outside a Bronx funeral home, police said.

The victims were standing outside Parkchester Funeral Home on Unionport Rd. near Olmstead Ave. in Parkchester just after 7:05 p.m. when a shooter opened fire, spraying bullets from a gray Chevrolet Equinox, cops said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said.

At least ten rounds were fired, police sources said.

Both men were rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where the 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead, cops said.

Police were still looking for the car Friday night. There were no immediate arrests.

The identity of the man who was fatally wounded was not immediately released.