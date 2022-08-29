One dead, one wounded in Fort Smith gunfight

Two people exchanged gunfire in Fort Smith Sunday night, and one person was killed and another wounded, police report.

About 7:20 p.m. police went to the 1200 block of N. 52 Street to what was reported as a domestic-related shooting, police report.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that two people exchanged gunfire," according to a police news release.

One person was dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wond.

Police reported there was no immediate threat to the public, and the shooting was "an isolated incident."

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information call police at 479-709-5000.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: One person dead in Fort Smith gunfight, another wounded