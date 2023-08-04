One dead, one wounded in Newport Twp. shooting

Aug. 3—NEWPORT TWP. — One person died and another was injured in a shooting inside a residence on East Kirmar Avenue near Lee Mine Street Wednesday night.

Police in Newport Township responded to a residence at about 9:30 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso lying in the rear yard. She was transported to an area hospital, according to a news release from Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Police searched the residence and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his chest in a bedroom and a .380-caliber pistol nearby.

Two witnesses told police the woman and man were arguing and then they heard a gunshot. One of the witnesses went to the room and observed the man with the firearm.

Police suspect the woman was shot in the bedroom.

As the woman and a witness were walking downstairs, another gunshot was heard in the bedroom.

State police Troop P Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the man's cause of death a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death a suicide. No autopsy was performed.

Due to the nature of the incident, Sanguedolce did not release the names of either party.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.