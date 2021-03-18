One dead, one wounded in Ruskin shooting, Hillsborough deputies say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

RUSKIN — A shooting left one man dead and another wounded Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to investigate calls reporting a shooting just after 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Eighth Street NE, near S Tamiami Trail.

When deputies arrived, they found two men wounded by gunfire. One died at the scene of the shooting.

The other man was taken to South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center for emergency medical treatment. Then the wounded man was transferred to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. No information about his medical condition was released.

Deputies said that everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of those involved or any other information about the shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. corporate reformers face more fights to get proxy votes

    U.S. corporations are fighting harder this year to keep activist shareholder proposals off the ballot at their annual meetings, partly because of a proliferation of investor demands for racial justice reforms. The trend shows the high stakes for the acting head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who in a pair of speeches this week outlined reviews of the shareholder proposal process and voting disclosures. Last year, Trump administration appointees on the SEC raised the bar for shareholders to bring matters to a vote, even as investors poured money into the hands of fund managers using sustainability criteria to pick stocks and often backing resolutions on environmental, social or corporate governance issues.

  • ‘Genius: Aretha,’ Starring Cynthia Erivo, Gets Lost in Tangled Timelines: TV Review

    There’s a moment deep into “Aretha” that encapsulates why the third season of National Geographic’s “Genius” series chose Aretha Franklin as its latest brilliant subject of study. As with many of the show’s most effective scenes, it takes place in the recording studio with Aretha (Cynthia Erivo) listening intently to her surrounding band before directing […]

  • The Majority Of House Republicans Don’t Support The Violence Against Women Act

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Chung/LNP/Shutterstock (11801309c) People take part in an “End Violence Against Women” protest in Parliament Square in response to allegedly heavy-handed police tactics at the vigil on 13 March in memory of Sarah Everard. A serving Met officer has been charged with her murder. In addition, they are protesting against the passing of the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill concerned that it will limit the right to protest. End Violence Against Women protest in Parliament Square, LONDON, UK – 15 Mar 2021 Less than one day after a man shot and killed seven women in a violent rampage at three separate Asian massage parlors in Atlanta, the House of Representatives voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Notably, 172 Republicans opposed the legislation because it adds firearm restrictions for people convicted of domestic violence, along with protections for transgender people and same-sex couples. The bill is a response to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking, and it previously expired in 2019. The House voted along party lines, with just 29 Republicans joining the 215 Democrats who voted in favor. The 244-172 vote will send the bill to the Senate where it might face even more difficulty being approved, with Democrats controlling 50 of the 60 necessary votes. Several provisions added to the bill have received bipartisan support, including state grants to expand sexual and domestic violence services and housing assistance for survivors. However, 172 Republicans took issue with additions that would make purchasing or owning a firearm more difficult for people convicted of a violent crime or subject to a court order, The New York Times reports. Republicans took further issue with the bill’s proposed expansion to protect gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Republicans who voted against the bill include Lauren Boebert (CO), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Liz Cheney (WY), Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Devin Nunes (CA), among others. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by a partner in the U.S. on average. Further, the organization states that 35% of all women killed by men are killed by an intimate partner with a firearm. But intimate partner violence is also a problem for gay, bisexual, and trans individuals who face high rates of domestic violence and additional barriers to receiving institutional support. Data from the No More Foundation reports that between 30 and 50% of transgender people experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime. Still, Republicans are invoking the boogieman of the so-called radical left in their opposition to passing the VAWA in its current form. “It seems to me that many on the left decided that they could use this critical legislation that’s intended to protect women and girls from violence as a vehicle to promote their far-left political agenda,” said Republican Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot. Republican Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko echoed the same, claiming that “The most egregious provisions of this bill push leftist gender ideology at the expense of important protections for women’s privacy and safety.” Jason Ouimet, the executive director of the NRA’s lobbying arm told NPR, “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and anti-gun lawmakers chose to insert gun control provisions into this bill in 2019 to pit pro-gun lawmakers against it so that they can falsely and maliciously claim these lawmakers don’t care about women.” While conservatives and far-rightists in Congress claim that additional gun control provisions in a bill to protect people from intimate partner violence is some kind of Democrat-led conspiracy, advocates of the bill simply want to keep people — namely, women — alive. “This reauthorization would significantly increase funding for rape prevention programs,” said Allison Randall, vice president for policy for the National Network to End Domestic Violence. “The longer it takes means more survivors won’t benefit.” Jennifer Becker, deputy legal director of Legal Momentum, a legal advocacy group for women, told NPR the additional firearm provisions and protections for trans people are necessary. “Everything that we advocate for in VAWA is based on the reality of what we know victims are being subjected to, and what we know survivors need to seek safety, accountability, healing,” said Becker. “These provisions are central to ensuring that people stay alive,” she said. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Stacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A RepublicanRepublicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"What Kind Of Advice Could Kushner Even Give Biden?

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Man accused of killing HPD sergeant released on $700K bond

    Records show the man accused of Sgt. Sean Rios' death is no stranger to police and has a history of arrests dating back to 2014.

  • Single father, twins share love online amid pandemic struggles

    "Every time something bad happens, that means that something great is coming. You know, don't let it get you down."

  • Russia Threatens Vax Sabotage, Blackmail & Spy Boost After Biden Calls Putin a ‘Killer’

    ERIC BARADAT,PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Kremlin was unquestionably furious about President Joe Biden’s Wednesday interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. In contrast to former President Donald Trump’s outright refusal to condemn the Russian leader for any of his actions, when Biden was asked whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer,” he succinctly replied, “Mmm-hmm, I do.”On Thursday, Putin appeared rattled and irritated as he personally addressed Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.Angrily glaring into the lens of the camera, Putin forced a smile and said of Biden, “I wish him good health.” The loaded response could be read as an implied threat, but it most likely refers to ongoing efforts by Kremlin-controlled state media to portray the American president as a hapless elder suffering from dementia.Russian State TV Is Really Missing Trump Now Biden’s Sanctions Hit Over NavalnyTo achieve this desired impression, Russian state media often airs clips of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson assailing the mental capabilities of the U.S. leader. The campaign to portray President Biden as mentally unfit started well before he was elected, and on that front—and on many others—Russian propaganda narratives seamlessly blended with those of Fox News.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that "there hasn't been anything like this in history" and described the U.S. president’s statements as “very bad.”On the same day the ABC interview aired, Russia recalled its U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, “for consultations” about relations with the United States. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Moscow and Washington “have been going through hard times,” blaming the U.S. for bringing them “to a dead end.”Putin didn’t even bother denying Biden’s “killer” accusation during his Thursday appearance on Russian state TV. Instead, the Russian president retorted with a commentary that roughly translates to “It takes one to know one.”In fact, there is little doubt that Putin bears responsibility for bloodshed abroad; in Ukraine, Georgia and Syria, and against his own citizens living on foreign soil. Putin was accused of ordering the attempted assassination of his most vocal and effective domestic rival, Alexei Navalny, by a military-grade nerve agent Novichok last year. Putin’s government has also been linked to the 2018 poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in England, and the shooting of a former commander of Chechen separatists in Berlin in 2019. Notably, in 2006, Putin signed a law legalizing targeted killings of “extremists” abroad. This Wednesday, the U.S. imposed additional sanctions against Russia for using chemical weapons against dissidents.Most of Russian lawmakers, pundits and state media experts didn’t even attempt to argue against Biden’s perception of President Putin as a “killer.” They merely recoiled at the unthinkable idea of openly criticizing Putin, which is not only a taboo in the Motherland, but dangerous. “You can think whatever you want, you just don’t say it out loud,” argued politician Sergey Stankevich, appearing on The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev.Vladimir Soloviev, the host of the show, grimly surmised the meaning of the U.S. President’s statements: “This is a declaration of the New Cold War. Of course, we will respond—and we will respond very harshly.”“He let it slip, because he is an elderly person. Perhaps he doesn’t realize that the American president shouldn’t be saying these kinds of things out loud,” suggested Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov. Karen Shakhnazarov, a prominent fixture of Russian state TV news talk shows, argued against propaganda tropes about Biden’s allegedly ailing mental health. “He is an experienced old wolf,” Shakhnazarov asserted, “He understands exactly what he’s saying… there should be a harsh response.”“This is a scandalous statement,” asserted Konstantin Zatulin, member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, “We shouldn’t stand for it. At the very minimum, Biden should be ostracized from all relations.”Russian state media pundits and experts, many of whom openly miss Biden’s predecessor, gushed about Trump finding the “correct words” when former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked him whether Putin is a killer. Instead of a straightforward answer, Trump responded to O’Reilly with another question, asking him, “You think our country is so innocent?”The host of Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, reminisced about the former president referring to Vladimir Putin as “a great guy.” Popov bitterly marveled: “A surprising transformation, from “great guy” to “killer” in such a short time!”With Biden at the helm, Russian lawmakers and talking heads appeared stumped as to the exact measures that could be taken against the United States. There was universal agreement that the response would be nonlinear, asymmetrical and decidedly dirty. Pundits and experts proposed a variety of measures: from underhanded tactics to undermine U.S. vaccines, to impeding the functions of U.S. businessmen operating in Russia, to stopping cooperation in space and interfering in U.S. relations with Iran and China.Appearing on Russia’s 60 Minutes, Alexei Timofeev, political commentator for state media outlet Sputnik, suggested “releasing the kompromat” against Biden. Timofeev argued that after Biden’s comments about Putin, the U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan “should have holes on the knees of his pants,” begging the Kremlin for forgiveness.“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” threatened Igor Korotchenko, member of the Defense Ministry's public advisory council. During his appearance on 60 Minutes, Korotchenko proposed radically ratcheting up the number of resident spies in the United States. He angrily asserted: “We need to grab them by the udders and obtain access to any information whenever we need it. That will be the best response.”“They crossed the red line,” claimed Dmitry Abzalov, Director of the Center for Strategic Communications, on 60 Minutes. The host of the program, Evgeny Popov, ominously predicted: “The world will never be the same.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Only woman in the room': alarm as peace summit held with just one Afghan woman

    As envoys gathered in Russia's capital for a shake up of the Afghan peace process, Afghan women wondered - what about us? Just one woman, rights advocate and politician Habiba Sarabi, was on the 12-member delegation of Afghan government and political leaders attending Thursday's summit in Moscow. The 10-member delegation sent by the Islamist Taliban had none.

  • ICC gives Israel month to seek deferral of war crimes probe

    The International Criminal Court said Thursday it has sent formal notices to Israel and the Palestinian Authority about its impending investigation into possible war crimes, giving them a month to seek deferral by proving they are carrying out their own investigations. Earlier this month, the ICC announced it would investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants following a request by the Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015 after being granted nonmember observer status in the U.N. General Assembly. Israel has fiercely condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias and saying it has no jurisdiction since the Palestinians do not have a state.

  • America has a long history of discriminating against Asians, once banning Chinese people from becoming US citizens for 60 years

    The spike in anti-Asian racism across the country over the past year adds to a long history of discrimination against Asians in the US.

  • The demand for a spot aboard a cruise ship is expected to outweigh supply, according to UBS analysts

    Cruise demand is poised to rise significantly in the next year due to vaccine availability and people not having traveled for leisure, UBS writes.

  • Nasa to ignite engines of $18bn Space Launch System in effort to return to Moon

    Over 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and hydrogen will fill up tanks of 212-foot core so that it can fire up its engines without actually shooting off into space

  • Locked-down Spanish see Germans flock to Mallorca

    Tens of thousands of Germans are planning last-minute Easter getaways to Spain's sun-kissed islands.But Spaniards themselves can't because of a travel ban. That's not going down too well."In Spain we can't move between regions because of the lockdown but foreigners can arrive at Barajas (airport) and spread infection. It seems like foreigners do not infect, but Madrid residents and the rest of Spaniards have to stay home."Those foreigners do need a negative test result to fly in, but given that countries like France and Germany currently have high infection rates, top health official Fernando Simon described the situation as "incongruous."Lufthansa's discount carrier Eurowings has set up 300 extra flights to Mallorca over Easter.And while Berlin has removed parts of Spain, including Mallorca, from its coronavirus-risk list, hotels in Germany itself are closed.The contradictions aren't lost on some German tourists either, even ones about to hop on a flight to Mallorca."From the Spaniards' point of view I can totally understand it. Quite honestly, travelling during times of coronavirus is a privilege and so I have to admit that overall, it's rather irresponsible."Despite widespread grumbling, the return of sun-seeking Germans will provide a welcome shot in the arm to the ailing tourism industry.Foreign visitors to Spain fell 80% to 19 million in 2020, the lowest level since 1969.

  • Clerical Sex Abuse in Germany Spiked Under German Pope Benedict XVI

    Tony Gentile via ReutersA highly anticipated report on clerical sex abuse and coverups in Germany’s powerful diocese of Cologne released Thursday identifies 202 perpetrators against 314 victims—55 percent of whom were under the age of 14. The report blames “years of chaos, subjectively perceived lack of competence, and misunderstandings” for the rampant abuse.The 800-page report also points to a sharp rise in abuse between 2004 and 2018, said Björn Gercke, the lawyer who presented the report on Thursday. German Joseph Ratzinger was elected as Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned in 2013. Vatican’s Response to 1,000 Children Abused by Priests? ‘No Comment.’Before that, Ratzinger headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which deals firsthand with abuse reports from outlying dioceses. There, he was criticized for downplaying the 2002 Boston Church scandal that lead to the Boston Globe investigations central to the film Spotlight. Prior to that, he was the archbishop of Munich, where he signed off on therapy rather than punishment for a proven predatory priest. As pope, he took a harder line, defrocking scores of priests who had been proven abusers, but he remained silent when the choir directed by his brother, who is also a priest, turned out to be a sadistic sex camp for kids. In 2019, six years after he retired, Ratzinger penned an editorial in which he blamed sexual freedom and the collapse of moral standards—not a church that did not properly protect children—for the problem, writing “in the 20 years from 1960 to 1980, the previously normative standards regarding sexuality collapsed entirely.”The Cologne report parses the results of a 2018 study by the German Bishops Conference that identified 1,670 clergymen committing sexual violence against 3,677 minors, of whom most were young boys between the years 1946 and 2014, according to German state media Deutsche Welle.The report accused a number of top church officials, including the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and the late Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner, of breach of duty, but gives a pass to the current archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, who commissioned the report but who was widely criticized for censoring the release of a preliminary report last year. Speaking ahead of the report release, Georg Baetzing, the president of Germany’s Bishops Conference, called Woelki’s suppression of the first report a “disaster” and said Woelki had “completely failed as a moral authority.” The investigation however did not find he breached his duties.The German church currently pays victims of clerical sex abuse around €5,000 “in recognition of their suffering” as well as therapy bills.The report released Thursday is a second report and was published by an independent law firm against Woelki’s recommendation. Following the report, Woelki said the clergy named in the report would be dismissed. “What we have seen shows clearly there was a coverup,” he said. “I am ashamed.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • White House refuses to call Saudi leader MBS a 'killer' after Biden called Putin one

    A recently declassified US intelligence report said MBS ordered the operation that led to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • Rep. Grace Meng accuses Trump and Republicans of 'putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country'

    Meng grew emotional as she criticized Republicans' rhetoric about COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence.

  • North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIForget about talks on anything between the U.S. and North Korea. That was the latest message from Pyongyang amid fears the North may soon test-fire a long-range missile capable of sending a nuclear warhead anywhere in the U.S.North Korea dashed the Biden administration’s hopes for fresh dialog with a broadside Thursday proclaiming absolutely no contact “can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”The statement, in the name of Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, said the U.S. had “tried to contact us since mid-February through several routes, including New York”—a reference to the North’s UN mission, often the easiest channel through which to get in touch.The Americans, she said, had “requested to contact us by sending emails and telephone messages”—“even the evening before the joint military drill” with the South Koreans “imploring us to respond to its request through a third country.”It was all for naught. Choe’s unequivocal response, carried in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, was dripping with scorn eerily similar to that of Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocking South Korea’s acquiescence to annual exercises. Between them, their statements appeared as a calculated one-two punch—first on Tuesday by Yo Jong mostly targeted at South Korea, then by Choe, the next highest woman in the North Korean hierarchy, at the U.S.Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills“We don’t think there is a need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” said Choe. “We will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future too.”Choe accused the White House and the departments of state, treasury and justice of having “reeled off a spate of rhetoric” about “additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives.” At the same time, she said, “the U.S. military keeps stealthily putting military threat to us and is committing spying acts against us with lots of reconnaissance assets”—a reference to flights by spy planes south of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas—amid “aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”The war games involving U.S. and South Korean command posts, not combat troops on the ground, wound up Thursday after nine days, but the statement left no doubt that the confrontation on the Korean peninsula was escalating sharply. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting their opposite numbers in Seoul on their first visit as members of President Joe Biden’s new cabinet, both emphasized the mounting dangers of North Korea’s nukes and missiles.A sign of rising tensions was that U.S. officials have taken to calling for “denuclearization of North Korea” rather than “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—the wording of the statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018. In a sign of differences between Washington and Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said “denuclearization” of the peninsula was “correct.” The U.S. withdrew its nukes from South Korea some 30 years ago and the South does not produce them.The threat of North Korean missile tests consumed U.S. efforts to try to bring the dovish views of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in line with reports that North Korea was working feverishly to develop a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to targets anywhere in the U.S.North Korea also is believed to have been producing nuclear warheads and modernizing its fleet of submarines. The fear is that a North Korean submarine could fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile or SLBM from close to U.S. shores with greater accuracy than an ICBM or long-range ballistic missile fired thousands of miles away.Both Blinken and Austin larded their dialog in Korea with tough verbiage to persuade South Korea’s somewhat leftist government of the need to repair an alliance that became increasingly frayed during Donald Trump’s bromance with Kim.Blinken set the tone, calling the alliance “a linchpin for peace, security and prosperity”—familiar words that U.S. officials have been using for years. He and Austin, he said, would “reaffirm U.S. commitment to the alliance and build on it”—all to bring reluctant members of Moon’s government in line with U.S. thinking.The final communique, issued by both the U.S. and Korean sides in talks, was a masterpiece of diplomatic double-talk, papering over differences, all agreeing U.S. forces in South Korea “play a critical role.” The statement said North Korea “nuclear and ballistic missile issues” were “a priority” but failed to say what to do about them. The word “shared” showed up eight times—stressing “shared values” against “shared threats” with“a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues.”Beneath the level of formal statements, the U.S. and South Korea still disagree on how to approach North Korea. “Washington’s and Seoul’s leaderships must confront several unresolved policy differences to establish not only a coordinated North Korea strategy, but also a more robust alliance,” said Mathew Ha of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “One major issue that could spark discord,” he said, “is the South Korean administration’s introduction of inter-Korean engagement programs and incentives to revive inter-Korean diplomacy.”Kim’s eagerness to conduct nuclear tests reflects the reality that “the fundamentals of North Korea are really not changing,” said Sidney Seiler, officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council. “North Korea has the long-term objective of normalizing its nuclear status” that is, gaining recognition as a nuclear power.Kim Jong Un Finally Offers His Response to U.S. Election: More NukesBy meeting Trump in summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi in 2019, said Seiler at a panel sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Kim “secured awareness in Washington that North Korea should be dealt with as an equal.” No way, he said, could North-South Korean relations improve “until North Korea gets serious about denuclearization.’North Korea is “gradually intensifying pressure” by threatening to use ICBMs, said Sue Mi Terry, formerly with the CIA, now a senior fellow at the center, but there would not be “a breakthrough in North-South Korean relations until there’s a breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations.”Victor Cha, who served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency and now runs the Korea program at CSIS, said clearly the North Koreans “have said they are no longer bound by the moratorium” of the Trump presidency while looking for “a way to get attention.”North Korea conducted its sixth, most recent underground nuclear test in September 2017 and test-fired an ICBM most recently two months later. The North test-fired numerous short and mid-range missiles before and after Trump met Kim for summits in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and then four months later in the truce village of Panmunjom, but these were not seen as matters of great concern.Blinken, departing Thursday for a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi In Anchorage, was to appeal for Chinese cooperation in persuading North Korea to get rid of its nukes. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed “the threats from North Korea” would be “part of the discussion with the Chinese.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democrats will have only themselves to blame if they let Republicans make voting harder

    Ensuring people can vote and guarding against voter discrimination are necessities, not just priorities. And Democrats have the power to get them done.