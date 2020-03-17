One dead, one wounded in shooting outside north Charlotte apartments, CMPD says

One male is dead and a second was wounded in shootings late Monday outside an apartment building in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Investigators said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Hosta Drive near the Derita community, CMPD says in a release.

The fatally shot male was found in a parking lot and taken by Medic ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center where he died, police said.

“A second victim was located nearby who was also shot during this incident. He was also transported by MEDIC to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” the release said.

Investigators did not release news of any arrest in the case.

The killing marked the second time since Saturday that a fatal shooting played out in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment building.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Saturday outside a South End apartment community north of Marie G. Davis Middle School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The teen was identified as Antwon Risher. There has been no arrest in the case.