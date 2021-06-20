One dead, one wounded in shootings at east Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

One person is dead and another hospitalized after shooting broke out early Sunday in an east Charlotte apartment community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the two victims has not been released.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive, is south of Central Avenue in the Commonwealth Park community, police said.

“Medic transported both victims to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries,” CMPD said in a news release.

“At approximately 5 a.m., one of the victims was pronounced deceased at the hospital from injuries sustained in this incident.”

Investigators did not release details about a suspect in the case or cause for the shootings.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.