One dead, one wounded by shots fired at Kannapolis business, NC police say

One person was killed and a second was wounded when gunshots were fired in a Kannapolis early Sunday, Jan. 7, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The victim who died has been identified as Shovontae Shikim Byers, 23, of Kannapolis, police said in a news release.

Quentin Parhams, 28, of Concord, was wounded, police said. His injuries are not life threatening.

The shootings happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on Cannon Boulevard, police said. Kannapolis is about 25 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Police were called about “an incident” at the business and arrived to find two people had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital, where Byers was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not released details of a motive.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Kannapolis police at 704-920-4000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip or 704-93CRIME.

