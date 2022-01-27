One dead, one wounded in suspected shootout at Airbnb on McClelland Avenue in Erie

One person is dead and another person was at UPMC Hamot Thursday morning following an early-morning shooting that Erie police said appears to have occurred during a confrontation between two groups at an Airbnb in the city.

Erie police said they learned of the shooting on Thursday at 12:07 a.m. after someone found a person in the street in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue, and it was initially reported that the person was stabbed, Lt. Sue Szocki said Thursday morning.

Further investigation determined that two people were shot, Szocki said.

Szocki said it appears that some people from Arizona had rented an Airbnb in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue and another group of people came over and something led to a shootout.

One of the victims, a male, was taken to UPMC Hamot and was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, authorities reported. The second victim also went to UPMC Hamot and is undergoing treatment, according to police.

Additional details on the incident, including the identities of the victims, were not immediately available.

Erie police are holding the area as a crime scene.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: One dead, one hurt in suspected shootout at McClelland Ave. Airbnb