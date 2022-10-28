One dead, one wounded in Welch Street shooting

Wichita Falls Police are investigating the 15th homicide of 2022. Officers were sent to an address in the 700 block of Welch Street on the city's east side about 9 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man dead in the front yard. Another person was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the identity of the dead man was not known as of Wednesday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 940-720-5000.

This homicide comes on the heels of another discovered on Tuesday. Seventy-year-old James Shierling was found dead in his apartment in a building on 11th Street. No arrests had been made in that case. Police have not indicated the two incidents are related.

