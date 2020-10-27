Two dead and others feared injured in Tennessee school bus crash

Two dead and others feared injured after school bus crash in Tennessee (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Two people are dead and others feared injured in a Tennessee school bus crash, according to reports.

Officials say the bus involved was the “12-1” bus run by the Meigs County school board.

BREAKING: THP confirms a second fatality — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) October 27, 2020

Authorities say the crash took place in Decatur, Tennessee, near the Bradley County line on Tuesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Bill Miller of Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed two fatalities to Chattanooga’s News Channel Nine, but did not say if those killed were adults or children.

Due to the number of injuries medical officials have called for for donors to give blood.

A Meigs County school bus was involved in an accident. Injuries reported. Blood Assurance Cleveland, Downtown Chatt, Gunbarrel, and Hixson open until 10pm. Appointments are required. Call 800-962-0628, text BAGIVE to 999777, or by visit https://t.co/FZDLUPtw7v for an appointment. pic.twitter.com/UJLwAA6mkN — Blood Assurance (@bloodassurance) October 27, 2020

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon," said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

"No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost.

"We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured.

"The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilising to support this community in safety response and services.”

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released by investigators.