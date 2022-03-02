Two shot, one dead after 'dispute' in northern St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Two people were shot -- and one died -- as St. Lucie County sheriff’s officials Tuesday went to “a dispute near U.S. 1 and Indrio Road,” the agency stated.

Sheriff's officials about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday went to a disturbance at Specialized Trailer & Marine Services in the 4600 block of North U.S. 1, Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a social media video. The location is on the west side of U.S. 1 just south of Indrio Road.

Possible motive revealed: Police ID suspect, say 'relationship issues' might be motive in fatal Port St. Lucie stabbing

“Upon arrival deputies determined that a disturbance at this location had escalated among family members concerning a vehicle that was in storage here," Mascara said. "Two individuals were shot, one of those individuals died on scene."

The person who died is a man, but the spelling of his name is not clear.

Murder-suicide: : Details emerge in deaths of 3 people, 2 dogs in Port St. Lucie; police won't release identities

The other person shot did not have life-threatening injuries, Mascara said.

Attempts to speak to Mascara or other sheriff's officials to get additional information, such as whether an arrest or arrests were made or who is suspected of firing a gun or guns, Wednesday morning were not successful.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The incident near U.S. 1 and Indrio Road ended with two shot, one dead