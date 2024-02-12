One dead after overnight shooting in Kansas City

KANAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Monday.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Bellefontaine.

One dead, one hospitalized after car crash leads to shooting in Kansas City

Police found a woman who had been shot lying on the sidewalk, just north of the intersection.

EMS declared her dead at the scene.

Kansas City police said they detained two people at the scene for further investigation but did not say whether they made any arrests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.