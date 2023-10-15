One dead after overnight shooting near Overton Square, MPD reports

Memphis Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation regarding a shooting near Overton Square last night.

At 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 2100 Madison Ave. block. The incident left one woman injured. The victim was rushed to Regional One Health, where she was later pronounced dead due to injuries sustained, according to a tweet from the MPD.

No information is available on the suspect and the MPD is conducting a further investigation into Saturday night’s incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

