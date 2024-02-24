One dead after overnight snow creates slick road conditions

A burst of snow created slick, icy road conditions Friday overnight throughout the Chicago area before tapering off Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to multiple crashes and spinouts, including one fatal car crash on I-94.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a car driving northbound crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on I-94 near 34th Street after swerving to the right shoulder where the truck was parked, state police said. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Around fifteen minutes later, state police responded to a rollover crash on the I-94 southbound ramp to IL-394. Two people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, state police said.

Around 1 a.m., a driver of a car hit a stationary IDOT salt truck in the northbound I-94 lanes near 47th Street that was diverting traffic from an earlier crash, state police said. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

More than 2 inches of snow was recorded at Midway International Airport, while O’Hare International Airport had 1.2 inches and Rockford recorded 1 inch, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the 30s Saturday.

After a chilly weekend, temperatures are expected to rise as high as 65 degrees by Monday, according to the weather service.

aguffey@chicagotribune.com