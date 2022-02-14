One dead in Oxford after exchange of gunfire with officers

Oxford police say one person is dead after a chase and an exchange of gunfire with officers early Monday in the area of Airport Road and Alabama Highway 21.

The incident started with a report of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said in a Facebook post. Exactly when the incident started is not known, but at 1:39 a.m. Monday, Partridge posted on Facebook that Alabama Highway 21 was closed after an officer-involved shooting.

The chief said officers were involved in a pursuit after the report of the carjacking. "Officers were fired upon on I-20 several times by the driver," he said.

Oxford police returned fire, Partridge said, and the suspect was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released to the public. The roadway was reopened at about 5:40 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Oxford, Alabama officer-involved shooting on I-20 leaves one dead