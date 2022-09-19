One dead in Paris, Arkansas shooting Monday

One person was killed in a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris Monday, authorities report.

The Logan County Sheriff's office reported a person has been arrested. The names of those involved have not been released. The Arkansas State Police investigators are working on the case.

In a social media post Monday, the Logan County Sheriff's office reported, "There was a shooting today at the Sonic in Paris. The victim is deceased. The suspect has been located and is in custody. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating."

