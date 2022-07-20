One dead, person in custody after stabbing near Belleville

One man is dead after a stabbing in a home near Belleville and another man who police believe is an acquaintance of the victim has been arrested.

The 26-year old suspect’s name was not released pending charges. Family members of the victim had not been notified, so no information from police or the St. Clair County Coroner’s office was immediately available.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday reporting someone had been stabbed at a home in the 1000 block of Golfview Ct., St. Clair County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hendricks said.

Four minutes later when sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they observed the body of a white male laying on the ground near the garage in front if the residence.

“He was deceased,” Hendricks said.

Police were able to obtain information that help them to identify a suspect, who was not at the residence.

Hendricks said an alert was broadcast on police radio frequencies. A short time later, at about 1:50 a.m., the suspect was located in a wooded area behind the house. He is now being held at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department pending charges, Hendricks said.

“We are not currently looking for any additional suspects,” he said.

No motive for the stabbing has been established. Hendricks said an investigation is ongoing.

Golfview Court is located near Elmwood Golf Course, just southwest of Belleville off Eiler Road.