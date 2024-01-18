One dead after possible shooting in Catawba County: Sheriff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting off N.C. 10, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly occurred on Dublin Drive south of Mountain View. It happened on the evening of Wednesday, January 17.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.