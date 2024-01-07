One dead in Prospect Ave. shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man lost his life in a shooting off of Prospect Avenue in Kansas City early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the 6200 of Prospect Avenue about someone being injured. When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground not moving in a business’s parking lot.

There’s a CVS and BP gas station not far from this incident located just west of U.S. Highway 71.

KCPD tried giving medical aid to the man before EMS showed up and took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital and it was later discovered that he suffered from gunshot wounds.

A suspect has yet to be identified but police are investigating it as a homicide.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

