One dead after pursuit, police shooting in Norman late Thursday

Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in southeastern Norman off State Highway 9.

An investigation is underway after a police pursuit and shooting Thursday night in Norman.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, witnesses noticed a large police presence near the intersection of 60th Avenue SE and Highway 9. Authorities said officers had attempted to pull over a driver but “a pursuit” ensued instead.

More: Altus woman pleads guilty to fraudulent scheme exploiting pandemic relief loan program

Sarah Jensen, public information specialist for the Norman Police Department, told KOCO-TV that, after the pursuit, an “officer-involved shooting occurred,” in which “one subject was struck and died at the scene.”

According to police, no other suspects were involved and no officers were injured during the incident.

More: At age 13, he killed a neighbor. His jury gave him hope despite evidence he's killed again

This report will be updated after more information is made available.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: One dead after police pursuit and shooting Thursday in Norman