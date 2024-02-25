One dead after reported altercation in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An incident that occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday in York left one person dead.

The coroner was dispatched to the WellSpan York Hospital where they confirmed a 35-year-old male had died.

The incident occurred around the 600 block of W. College Avenue where the man was found with serious injuries, states the coroner.

The man was sent to the hospital where he received life-saving measures before succumbing to his injuries. The coroner states that the man was involved in a physical altercation.

York City Police are investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27.

