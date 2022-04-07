One person died and one other was sent to the hospital after a recreational vehicle caught fire in a Ventura parking lot on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was first reported around 9:38 a.m. in the area of Hartman Drive and Main Street, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Black smoke was reported to be emanating from the area, according to Ventura police dispatchers. The fire was extinguished within an hour and was contained to the vehicle, authorities said.

The fire killed a man who was inside the vehicle, according to the Ventura Fire Department. A male bystander was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ventura Police Department also responded to the fire to investigate if any foul play was involved in the circumstances of the death, said Cmdr. Sarah Heard.

This was the aftermath of an RV fire that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in Ventura on Thursday morning.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: One dead, one hospitalized in RV fire in Ventura