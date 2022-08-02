A pedestrian was killed in Salem early Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

One man is dead after being hit by a train in Salem early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened along the Union Pacific Railroad's rail line at 14th and Hines Street SE, according to Salem Police. First responders arrived on the scene just after 6 a.m.

The Salem Police Traffic Team’s preliminary investigation found that the man was walking along the track as the northbound train neared. The train's crew sounded the horn and attempted to stop but were unable. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident impacted traffic along the 1400 block of Hines Street SE and McGilchrist Street SE for part of Tuesday morning. The area was cleared by 11 a.m. and Union Pacific officials released the train to continue on its route, according to Salem Police.

Police are withholding the name of the man until next of kin are notified.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man dies after collision with train in Salem