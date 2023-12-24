One dead after Saturday crash in Marathon County

HATLEY — One person died Saturday night in a Marathon County crash.

The crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on State 29, at State 49, near Hatley. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a GMC Envoy headed west on 29 rear-ended a parked straight truck, a GMC W4500, which appeared to have been disabled.

The driver of the Envoy — a 40-year-old Hatley woman who has not been identified as of Sunday morning pending notification of the family — died at the scene. Officers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating, and the westbound lane of State 29 was closed for over three hours following the crash. Hatley Fire Department and EMS, Birnamwood Fire Department, Riverside EMS, the Shawano and Marathon County sheriff's offices, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office assisted the State Patrol on the scene.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Saturday crash on State 29 near Hatley in Marathon County leaves 1 dead