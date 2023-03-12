One dead after Saturday night shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a fatal shooting late Saturday near the Starmount and Montclaire South neighborhoods.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the 7000 block of South Boulevard and found a man who had been shot, the department said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital, according to CMPD, but died there.

The incident happened near a McDonald’s restaurant, Observer news partner WSOC reported.

CMPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.