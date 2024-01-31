One dead after SC two-vehicle collision in Lancaster County, trooper says

One driver has died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Wednesday, South Carolina law enforcement officials said.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 521 Bypass near Flat Creek Road, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a a 1996 Honda sedan heading south died after the car was struck by a northbound 2023 Toyota pickup truck, Miller said in a statement.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt, Miller said.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the Honda driver who was killed in the crash.